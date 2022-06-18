BTNEP to host plant giveaway

Plant Pollinator Week will kick off on Monday, June 20, celebrating pollinator health and spreading awareness on the many precautions we can take to protect them. According to the Natural Resource Conversation Service, animal pollinators like butterflies, bees, and birds are essential to the reproduction process of 90 percent of flowering plants, and about one third of human food crops.

In honor of National Plant Pollinator Week, the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program will host a plant giveaway. The distribution will be held at Lowe’s Garden Center, in Thibodaux, on Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. BTNEP invites the community to come out and grab a plant of their choice, courtesy of Thibodaux Lowe’s.

Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program partners with local businesses, conservation organizations, government agencies, scientists, and agricultural interest groups, for the preservation, protection, and restoration of the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program in Southeast Louisiana. BTNEP’s mission is to preserve and store the Barataria-Terrebonne estuarine system, and the 4.2 million-acre region between the Atchafalaya and Mississippi Rivers. For more information, visit the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program on Facebook.