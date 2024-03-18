BTNEP to partner with Murals by Kassie to paint storm drains in Downtown Houma

Kassie Voisin, owner and artist behind Murals By Kassie, is gearing up to begin a newest project in partnership with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and Downtown Houma. The local muralist will be painting storm drains downtown in order to raise awareness about water pollution, while adding some color to what would otherwise be eye sores!

“This project is fully funded by BTNEP– we wanted to do this project to bring awareness to the impacts of storm water pollution in our waterways, and to catch the attention of those passing by to get them to think about where the storm water goes and how they can help keep the drains clean and free of debris,” said Emily Braud with BTNEP. “The drains that will be painted were chosen in areas that receive heavy foot traffic to ensure a wide spread of the message. We are so excited to have Kassie Voisin paint these murals for us and to bring our vision to life.”

These murals will highlight the connection between what goes down the storm drain and what ends up in our environment. Stormwater is not treated, and can pick up things such as dirt, litter, pet waste, and fertilizers– which go straight into our local waterways, like Bayou Terrebonne, which then empties into the Gulf of Mexico. With Kassie painting these murals on the storm drains, BTNEP hopes to make people think twice about the impact they have on the health of the estuary that they live in.

“Anything I can do as an artist to bring art to Downtown Houma, I’m very excited about,” said Kassie Voisin. “I think it’s a great idea because instead of being eyesores, the drains will now catch people’s attention and highlight the importance of protecting our water systems.”

Kassie Voisin is known around Terrebonne, Lafourche, and other surrounding Parishes for her colorful murals on the windows of businesses– including festive Christmas and Mardi Gras-themed paintings. Read more about Kassie’s career here.

For more information about the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program, please visit their website.