Bubby Lyons, Terrebonne’s first parish president, dies

The family of Edward Paul “Bubby “Lyons announces with great sorrow the passing of “Bubby” Lyons, 91. Mr. Lyons gracefully passed away on Friday May 14, 2021 in Mandeville, LA, his home since 1995.

“Bubby” Lyons, a member of the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame, was the only person to have served as Mayor of two different Louisiana cities, Houma and Mandeville, Louisiana. Serving in both parish and city government afforded Bubby a unique perspective. He was a faithful public servant. He governed with the well-being of his constituents in mind and heart.

Amid the oil industry downturn, Lyons led the new model of consolidated government for Terrebonne Parish. He was not afraid to lead from the front, making tough decisions during the oil industry’s downturn in the 1980s. It has been stated that while Bubby stood toe-to-toe with local and state leaders, he had no peers when it came to how he handled people with calm dignity, courtesy, and politeness. His family attributed his skills in diplomacy to lessons learned from his mother and grandmother, Laura Guidry Lyons.

In 2009, at 80, Bubby provided stable, decisive, and vigorous leadership to the City of Mandeville as interim Mayor. In 1965, the Lyons family began to visit in Mandeville, eventually establishing a retirement residence there in 1995. They became active in civic and faith groups in retirement. They served on the Board of Directors for Holy Redeemer Seminary and High School in Lacombe. Lyons enjoyed a renaissance working alongside his wife, Joan, owner of Bayouland Tours. For the first time, their roles were switched; Joan provided the business acumen, operating a thriving hospitality and travel business. Bubby entertained travelers with stories and his relationship with Joan.

Lyons attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge for one year before he enlisted in New Orleans on September 24, 1946. The 1945 graduate of Terrebonne High School, like many of the young men of his generation, saw military service as a way of supporting the military efforts of the United States and securing their own future. He enlisted as a P.F.C. in the United States Regular Army and was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, for Basic. Later, he was stationed at Fort Sheridan near Chicago, Illinois, and Fort Lawton near Seattle, Washington. He mustered out as a Corporal.