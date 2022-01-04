Buc-ee’s Expanding to Mississippi

Guess what, Houma? The beloved Buc-ee’s is officially coming to South Mississippi which means you only have to drive around 2 hours to visit!

Buc-ee’s is described as an experience rather than a convenience store. The franchise bought 43 acres of a 183-acre parcel on the northwest corner of Menge Avenue and Interstate 10 which is around Pass Christian, Ms. Listing agent and broker Emily McDougall of Mississippi South Realty said the deal closed Thursday.

According to the Sun Herald, Bill Lavers, HCDC executive director, previously told the publication that Interstate 10 will be widened from two lanes to five at Menge Avenue, which will take about two years to complete. The Mississippi Department of Transportation will spend millions to improve the exit so customers can easily reach the store.

McDougall said the Mississippi Buc-ee’s is expected to be one of the chain’s largest mega-stores which is known for its size, clean restrooms, trademark snacks, a multitude of gasoline pumps, and of course, the beaver mascot! The stores are geared to families and travelers and do not permit 18-wheelers, she said.

Buc-ee’s also is expanding into Tennessee.