“Buckle Up in Your Truck” campaign underway in Lafourche

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is joining other law enforcement agencies in participating in the “Buckle Up in Your Truck” campaign, going on now through April 27, 2024. The campaign is coordinated and funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

As part of this effort, additional deputies will be assigned to saturated patrol efforts in an effort to ensure the safety of everyone on our roadways.

According to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, state observation surveys and fatality data show that pickup truck drivers and passengers fall well behind occupants of other kinds of passenger vehicles when it comes to wearing seat belts. The “Buckle Up In Your Truck” campaign involves high-visibility enforcement and awareness to encourage seat belt usage and reduce unrestrained fatalities among our pick-up truck drivers and passengers. Taking the time to buckle up before every trip is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash.