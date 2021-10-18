Budweiser Clydesdales appearing in Houma on Oct. 21

The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be making an appearance in Houma on Thursday, October 21, thanks to Buquet Distributing, the Tri-parish’s local Anheuser-Busch distributor.

According to Anheuser-Busch’s website, the Budweiser Clydesdales made their first appearance in 1933. The original two six-horse hitches were a gift from August A. Busch Jr. and Adolphus Busch to their father to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition. These icons championed a new era of prosperity for Anheuser-Busch, and lead the way for a weary nation’s return to optimism.

After the devastation of Hurricane Ida in our communities, the Budweiser Clydesdales will again symbolize optimism, and our return after so much loss.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will parade down St. Charles Street starting at 6 p.m.. The team will walk down the boulevard, starting at the intersection of Hwy. 311, making the turn at the intersection of San Antonio, and returning on the other side of St. Charles Street back towards Hwy. 311. They will make stops along the way to deliver beer shipments to local restaurants.