Bull Run Road area fire continues to blaze

Today, Parish President Gordon E. Dove issued an emergency declaration for Terrebonne Parish to extinguish a fire in the Bull Run Road area before it grows larger. Equipment such as bulldozers, excavators, and water systems are on-site with personnel and supervision. Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will keep you updated on the progress.

Terrebonne Parish is still under a burn ban. Do not burn anything, and properly discard cigarettes and flammable material. Thank you for your continued cooperation.

(STOCK IMAGE)