Buquet Bridge Latest Update

The Buquet Bridge in Dulac has been closed for some time due to damage caused by a vessel and plans are going forward to secure funding for the repairs.

Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron expressed optimism about securing funding from FEMA to repair the bridge and alleviate the burden on the local community, “We are encouraged by the work being done with FEMA to secure funding to repair the Buquet Bridge that was struck by a vessel, causing damage. We hope to begin repairs to alleviate the burden placed on people in the area as quickly as possible,” said Bergeron.

After Hurricane Ida, Royal Engineering discussed replacing the entire bridge but ultimately decided to proceed with a repair and full replacement of the lift span.

The repair list includes anchor bolts, lighting, electrical repairs, coating of machinery, super structure repairs, limit switch and controls, and bridge railing and hand railing. The components to be repaired or replaced are navigation lights, new lift span/steel grid flooring, skew detection system, vertical bridge machinery/bearings, counterweights, bent cap, slab span riser wall structural repairs, traffic gate repair, traffic barrier repair, and bridge operator house renovation.

Regarding funding, there were discussions with FEMA after a 50/50 analysis, leading to the decision to replace the lift span as the best way forward for the facility. The project was presented to FEMA in June 2022 and was obligated in January 2024. It took 18 months to determine the project’s eligibility, and preliminary drawings commenced in August 2023; a draft of around 60% completion was presented last month. The design is estimated to be completed in the upcoming months before the project is hopefully put out to bid toward the end of October 2024.

The Buquet Bridge is vital to Shrimpers Row, and while the timeline may seem lengthy, the community is optimistic about the future. Parish Councilman of District 7, Danny Babin, stressed the importance of the bridge and expressed hope for a successful and timely completion of the project, acknowledging that infrastructure repairs can take time.