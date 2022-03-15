Buquet Distributing sold to Mockler Beverage Company of Baton Rouge

Today, JJ Buquet, President of Buquet Distributing Company of Houma, announced the sale of the family business to Mockler Beverage Company of Baton Rouge.

Buquet Distributing Company began in 1953 when Jimmy Buquet, JJ’s father, acquired the territory of eastern St. Mary, Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes from Mr. Howard Carter of Baton Rouge, La. In later years, Buquet Distributing acquired the western portion of St. Mary Parish as well.

Mockler Beverage Company, owned by Tim and Patrick Mockler, began when their father, Mr. Gary Mockler, acquired the remaining Baton Rouge operation from Mr Howard Carter in the late ’80s. In later years, the Mockler family also acquired the New Orleans operation.

“My father and Mr. Gary were very close, dear friends”, said JJ Buquet. “That relationship has continued with Tim, Patrick and I. This transaction will provide our employees with a larger, more stable and geographically diverse company. The Mockers will be acquiring our facility as well and plan to continue our operations out of Houma, which means continued employment for the majority of our people.”, Buquet said. Longtime employee of Mockler Beverage, Chris Davis, will also have a minority interest in the transaction which is expected to close sometime this Spring.

“It’s a bittersweet moment for my family and I. We are pleased with the deal we have struck with the Mockler family, but we are equally sad to be leaving an industry that we love and, more importantly, to be leaving our employees who are like family to us. We have achieved what we have achieved together, and my family and I shall remain eternally grateful to them,” Buquet said.

Mocker Beverage Company is a beverage distributorship with Anheuser-Busch and Constellation as its primary suppliers. Together, the Mockler brothers also own the New Orleans operation. With the acquisition of Buquet, the Mockler footprint will extend from St. Bernard Parish to St. Mary Parish, and from the Gulf of Mexico to Lake Pontchartrain and Pointe Coupee Parish on its northern end.