Burn Ban in Lafourche effective immediately

Grand Isle: No one is allowed to enter the island at this time
August 31, 2021
Rumor control: FEMA will NOT pay for hotel rooms if you call that number on Facebook
August 31, 2021

President Archie Chaisson has declared a parish wide burn ban effective immediately.



Mary Ditch
