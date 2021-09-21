Business Recovery Center opens in Thibodaux to Help Businesses Impacted by Ida

City of Thibodaux:

The SBA Business Recovery Center in Thibodaux is officially open to provide a wide range of services to businesses impacted by Hurricane Ida that occurred Aug. 26 – Sept. 3, 2021.

“Due to the severe property damage and economic losses inflicted on Louisiana businesses, we want to provide every available service to help get them back on their feet,” said SBA’s Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West. “The center will provide a one-stop location for businesses to access a variety of specialized help. SBA customer service representatives and Louisiana Small Business Development Center advisors will be available to meet individually with each business owner,” she added.

No appointment is necessary. All services are provided free of charge.

Business Recovery Center

South Louisiana Economic Council

Nicholls State University

322 Audubon Ave.

Thibodaux, LA 70310

Open Monday – Wednesday 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Feature photo by DocuSign