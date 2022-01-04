BYH Receives $250,000 Grant to Provide Housing in Lafourche

Bless Your Heart Nonprofit Corporation received a $250,000 grant from the Bayou Community Foundation to help provide housing to those families in need in Lafourche Parish following Hurricane Ida. The grant will help reduce the amount of families sleeping in tents, sheds, floors, sofas, and are displaced out of state due to the storm

Hillary Krum Danos, Co-Founder of BYH said she initially planned to apply for a $50,000 grant, but once speaking with the foundation’s board supervisor, Danos decided to take a chance and “shoot for the stars” by applying for an amount $200,000 more than the foundation’s target.

“We applied for a grant with Bayou Community Foundation that we wanted to use for housing, and initially we were going to apply for $50,000, but one of our board supervisors, Ross, asked me why don’t you take a chance and apply for more,” said Danos. “We applied for a $250,000 grant, and we received the entire $250,000,” she added.

Danos said the grant will be used to purchase used and brand new camper trailers for families who are living in tents and houses with mold following the storm. Trailers will be assigned based on the size of families and the space needed.

“We’re using the grant to buy campers, we have bought used campers and some straight from the dealership. We’ve been able to supply the trailers, pay for the hook-ups, and everything to get the campers set up for these people to live in.” Danos added. “They’re travel trailers, we’re finding them according to the family size, if it’s just a single person or an elderly person they won’t need anything big, but if it’s a family we’re gonna try to find something for them that’s bigger.”

Bless Your Heart has currently housed 11 families and plans to continue helping those in the community who are in need. Danos said the organization is extremely grateful for the Bayou Community Foundation’s contribution to their effort in providing housing for Ida victims.

“We just really want to thank the Bayou Community Foundation for their very generous donation. These donations are made from different businesses to Bayou Community, but they chose out of all of the non-profits to give us $250,000. The fact that they trust us with that much money means a lot to us.”