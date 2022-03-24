Bystanders assist Houma Fire, Bourg Fire in rescue of trapped driver

At approximately 5:00pm Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle flipped over in the bayou in the 3800 block of Hwy 56.

Bystanders on-scene advised dispatch that the vehicle clipped a utility pole and was now upside down and sinking with one person still inside. Multiple bystanders jumped in the canal to lend assistance. The group of good samaritan’s were able to flip the vehicle upright in the water, but the driver’s head was still trapped slightly below the surface of the water.

That’s when two of the bystanders from Burgard Plumbing stepped up to help and with some quick actions had a fast solution. Corey Billiot and Dustin Guidry used a piece of plumbing pipe from their work truck as a snorkel in the driver’s mouth until he could be rescued and get his head above water to breathe normally.

During thier response, Houma Fire requested the assistance of Bourg Fire Department for this call as this incident was near the boundary line between the two departments. The patient was worked free of the vehicle and brought to shore with the help of all the bystanders and fire department.

We were only able to get the names of the two mentioned individuals, but this was a group effort by all of those that helped by getting in the water to flip the vehicle right side up. To those of you that helped and remain unnamed, we want to thank you for lending assistance.

The subject was handed over to Acadian Ambulance and Houma Police is doing the accident investigation.

Thanks to Bourg Volunteer Fire Department and all those bystanders who stepped up to help.

Photo credit: Mark Stevenson – Houma Fire Department