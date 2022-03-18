Cadets Graduate from LPSO Regional Training Academy

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced 24 cadets from 14 agencies across Louisiana graduated from the Lafourche Sheriff’s Regional P.O.S.T Training Academy class 119.

The ceremony was held on Wednesday night and featured Houma Police Department Chief Dana Coleman as a guest speaker.

During the training academy, officers were taught the following courses of instruction:

Weapons Qualification

Patrol Rifle Certification

Shotgun Certification

Emergency Vehicle Operations

Youth Mental Health First Aid

Ground fighting

Chemical Spray Certification

The regional P.O.S.T Training Academy is responsible for basic law enforcement training for new law enforcement officers. The academy includes two daytime and one night classes, as well as a Level 3 academy throughout the year. Aspiring officers across Louisiana attend each session, and academy staff conduct recertifications for LPSO deputies and other local agencies. The cost to attend the academy is $1,000 for the full session or $1,200 to include ammunition.

Registration for the P.O.S.T training academy can be completed online.

For more information on the Regional P.O.S.T Training Academy, please call (985) 387-4480.