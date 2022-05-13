Cajun Music Preservation Society hosts Cajun Jam in Thibodaux

The Cajun Music Preservation Society invites you to a day of live entertainment, food, and fun at the annual Cajun Jam.

The event will be held at Gina’s at the Legion, on Wednesday, May 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The music jam welcomes musical talent to come out to participate or simply enjoy the music. The event is open to the public and welcomes guests of all ages and experience levels.

Gina’s at the Legion is located at 114 St. Mary Street in Thibodaux.

For more information on the Cajun Jam, contact the Cajun Music Preservation Society at 985-791-7160 or email welovecajunmusic@gmail.com