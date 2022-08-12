Cajun Navy Ground Force accepting donations for Kentucky flood relief

The Cajun Navy Ground Force is asking for the help of the community to provide relief and field supplies to assist in the cleaning effort in eastern Kentucky. Heavy rain hovered over eastern Kentucky and central Appalachia over the course of 6 days, destroying communities, resulting in 37 fatalities.

The Cajun Navy responded immediately, hitting the streets to help the communities rebuild, rescuing families from homes, and setting up a SAFE camp, providing residents with water, food, and medical care. The organization created an Amazon wishlist filled with essential items, including cleaning supplies, ponchos, toiletries, tents, blankets, and much more. Supporters can purchase items off list and have it delivered directly to the SAFE Camp, or ship items to CornerStone Church, located at 676 Highway 2034, Whitesburg, KY 41858.

Founded in 2016, Cajun Navy Ground Force is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing full-lifecycle critical and sustained care for the most vulnerable disaster survivors by placing their mental and physical needs at the center of focus for all efforts. For more information, visit the Cajun Navy Ground Force on Facebook.