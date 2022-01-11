Cajun Navy Ground Force Accepts Donation from Oklahoma Company to Aid Kentucky Residents

Cajun Navy Ground Force gratefully accepted donations from French Drains OKC, a contractor and landscape company located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Essential supplies that were collected and donated by French Drains OKC will benefit the Cajun Navy SAFE camp in Mayfield, Kentucky.

The company said while at a convention in St. Louis, Missouri, they collected items including water, diapers, and quilts, to contribute to Cajun Navy’s relief effort in Kentucky. Once collecting donations, representatives from the company drove down to Mayfield, Kentucky personally delivering the items to the SAFE camp. “Our ground team has already started sorting through items and forming meal and weather survival boxes to hand out into the community this week. We could not do this without all of you, our supporters,” reads a statement from the Cajun Navy Ground Force.

Cajun Navy Ground Force continues to provide relief efforts in Mayfield, Kentucky as the one month mark of the catastrophic event approaches. Those interested in becoming a volunteer can email the volunteer coordinator at lauren@gocajunnavy.org . To make a donation, visit https://gocajunnavy.org/donate .