Cajun Navy Ground Force planning to respond in Houma when storm clears

Hurricane Ida is forecast to become a dangerous Category 4 storm in the southern Gulf of Mexico as it moves over the warm Gulf Loop Current. Ida is currently moving northwest at 16 mph and has winds at 80 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is currently moving over the Gulf of Mexico, where it is expected to rapidly intensify.

In advance of Hurricane Ida, Cajun Navy Ground Force has set up their base in Lafayette, LA. With plans to respond in Houma, they have been making connections with other organizations. Cajun Navy Founder Rob Gaudet and other leaders have been meeting with volunteers in Lafayette for the past few days. They plan to stage supplies and volunteers who will be driving into Houma as soon as it is safe. The group of volunteers intends to stage in the Walmart parking lot on Martin Luther King Blvd. in Houma, provided that Ida’s path does not change.

“We’ve spoken with local and state officials about our efforts and they are very supportive,” said Gaudet. “We have been in communication with Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, and with Catholic Charities. We have built partnerships with the Salvation Army, Operation Airdrop, Operation Barbecue Relief, and Praying Pelican Missions.”

Operation Airdrop is a Texas-based 501(c)3 non-profit that organizes general aviation assets in the aftermath of a natural disaster. Founded in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, they specialize in post-hurricane flooding recovery. The all-volunteer organization travels to the frontlines of a disaster zone to provide airborne relief to those in need. They organize volunteers with private aircraft to deliver essential supplies in the wake of natural disasters.

Operation BBQ Relief is expected to bring its caravan of cooks, mobile pits, kitchens and volunteers to deliver the meals to the areas that need it most. The nonprofit feeds first responders and communities affected by natural disasters. They also coordinate year-round efforts to fight hunger through The Always Serving Project and Operation Restaurant Relief programs.

Doug Jackson, Founder of Operation Airdrop, said that the organization has identified an airport to base out of if needed – KREG in Gonzales, LA. The airport has agreed to give them a hanger to use, which is located about five miles from the Gonzales Walmart. This parking lot could potentially serve as a second base for Cajun Navy Ground Force if the need should arise.

Those who would like to volunteer with Cajun Navy Ground Force should register at https://www.crowdrelief.net and the volunteer coordinator will reach out to you.