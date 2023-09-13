Canal Boulevard Roundabout Construction Closure Update

TPSO needs help identifying disguised female suspectsSeptember 13, 2023
Press Release, Friday, September 8, 2023:
LA 20 located in Lafourche Parish in the City of Thibodaux and at its intersection near Jackson St. will experience a new traffic pattern starting on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 7:00 AM. The new traffic pattern will be in effect until further notice.
Routes affected:
Northbound Canal Blvd (LA 20) will be reduced to one lane from Pecan St to 12th St
Southbound Canal Blvd (LA 20) will shift at 12th St and Pecan St.
Southbound LA 20 (Jackson St) will follow the new alignment
Pecan St. will be closed to through traffic in both directions. Residents between St. Charles St. and Canal Boulevard will be allowed to enter as needed.
These changes to vehicular traffic flow are needed in order to allow LADOTD’s contractor to complete Phase 1 of construction as part of the future roundabout located near the intersection of LA 20 and Jackson St. in Thibodaux.
We apologize for any inconvenience as we proceed with this critical city improvement project.