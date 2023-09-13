Canal Boulevard Roundabout Construction Closure Update

LA 20 located in Lafourche Parish in the City of Thibodaux and at its intersection near Jackson St. will experience a new traffic pattern starting on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 7:00 AM. The new traffic pattern will be in effect until further notice.

Northbound Canal Blvd (LA 20) will be reduced to one lane from Pecan St to 12th St

Southbound Canal Blvd (LA 20) will shift at 12th St and Pecan St.

Southbound LA 20 (Jackson St) will follow the new alignment