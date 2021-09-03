Cannata’s on West Park opens for business

Cannata’s on West Park in Houma is OPEN accepting cash plus credit, debit and EBT.

“We were delayed because we had to make sure the store is safe,” Vince Cannata said. “We don’t have our full stock but we have the essentials plus we stocked up on charcoal and other items people can use. We set up a fiber optic link to make sure customers could have access to what they need.”

Cannata’s isn’t sure what their closing time will be but recommends that customers try to get there before dark to be sure and not waste gas.

“We’re doing everything we can right now and there are lots of uncertainties,” Vince said. “But we are very clear that we are all in this together and that together we are stronger.”

The deli is slicing meat and entrees at the counter include fried chicken and also ribs along with other choices