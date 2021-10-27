Captain Corey Henry to assume Fire Chief role for the City of Houma Fire Department

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove has appointed Captain Corey Henry to assume the role of Fire Chief over the City of Houma Fire Department.

Chief Henry is expected to assume the role as the 13th Chief of the department after a vote of the Parish Council in the coming weeks. Henry’s name will be formally presented to the Council at the parish council meeting this coming Wednesday. A vote will be held two weeks later, to receive the official appointment.

Chief Henry joined the department ranks in 2000, after transferring from the Road and Bridge division. Chief Henry worked his way through the ranks at Houma Fire, most recently serving as a Fire Captain.

Chief Henry says he is humbled and excited for the nomination. He is ready to move the department in a positive direction during his tenure. Some of his priorities include hurricane recovery, firefighter recruitment, and employee retention. He will be meeting with parish officials in the coming weeks to iron out many more details.

Each of the six fire stations within the city have received damage from hurricane Ida. Three of them being major damage, and one of those is completely destroyed and now uninhabitable.

Chief Henry stated, “I am ready to get to work.”Congratulations Chief Henry on your nomination!