Car crashes into Dominique’s Bistro on Main Street

At approximately 1:13pm on Thursday June 2, 2022, Houma Fire was dispatched to a vehicle which crashed into Dominique’s Bistro in the 8000 block of Main Street.

Fire units arrived to find a single vehicle had crashed into a commercial building used as a restaurant, the single occupant of the vehicle had exited the vehicle and was uninjured. However, a couple of patrons inside the building did receive minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The building and potential hazards were secured by Fire and Utility crews, so the automobile could be removed. Once secure, the building was turned over to the restaurant owner.

Houma Police Department is handling the investigation. As of now, all emergency units had cleared the scene and Main Street was open to traffic again.

Houma Fire would like to thank Acadian Ambulance , Houma Police Department , Terrebonne Parish Communications District E-911 , and Terrebonne Parish Government Gas Utilities for their help in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion.