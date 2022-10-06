Car fire at Barker Hall extinguished by Thibodaux Volunteer Fire, Nicholls Student Firefighter Association

The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department, including members of the Nicholls Student Firefighters Association, was dispatched to a car on fire in front of Barker Hall on the Nicholls campus this morning, October 6, at 6:11am.

Upon arrival, members found a heavily involved vehicle fire which was spreading to adjacent vehicles. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Thank you to the members of Thibodaux Fire Department and the Nicholls Student Firefighters Association, along with Thibodaux Police Department and the Nicholls Police Department, for their assistance.