Cardiovascular Institute of the South is First in the Country to use new PTA Balloon to treat Vascular Disease in the Legs

HOUMA – Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is the first in the country to use the Aperta NSE™ (Novel Scoring Elements) PTA (Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty) Balloon to treat peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the legs. CIS interventional cardiologist Dr. Matthew Finn was the first to use this new balloon on Friday, May 24 at the CIS Ambulatory Surgery Center in Gray, Louisiana.

Distributed by Nipro Medical, the Aperta NSE™ features four nylon scoring elements to provide focused force and an anchoring effect to prepare peripheral arterial lesions for treatment. The result is reduced balloon slipping, less dissections, and a greater luminal gain in the artery. With a rated burst pressure of 20 ATMs, or atmospheres, the balloon can successfully score highly-calcified lesions allowing for successful deployment of drug-coated balloons and stents as needed. In addition, this device has a low- profile tip which helps with deliverability and guidewire tracking.

“This new scoring balloon is an excellent new take on pre-existing technology that is a great fit for use in our CIS Ambulatory Surgery Center to treat our patients who suffer from artery blockages in their legs.” To learn more, or to schedule an appointment with a CIS cardiologist, visit www.cardio.com.

About Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is a world-leader in preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease. CIS offers a comprehensive heart and vascular program with expert physicians trained in many specialties, including internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, electrophysiology, lipid management, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, structural heart and valve disease, venous disease and interventional procedures. CIS has earned international acclaim as a pioneer of research, development and education, as well as an innovator in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. With a dedicated team of more than 1,075 team members, CIS provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at 21 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, with 11 telemedicine programs.

CIS has also been recognized by Modern Healthcare as a Best Place to Work in Healthcare for five years in a row. CIS remains at the forefront of technology, providing the highest-quality, compassionate care. This mission has guided the institute for more than 40 years of excellence. For more information about CIS, call 1-800-425-2565 or visit www.cardio.com.