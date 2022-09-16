CareChex® Ranks Thibodaux Regional #1 Hospital in Louisiana for Cardiac Care

Thibodaux Regional Health System is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the number one hospital in Louisiana for Medical Excellence in Cardiac Care. Thibodaux Regional received the 2022 quality ranking from CareChex® Awards by Quantros. This ranking is based on a comprehensive quality scoring system that compares inpatient quality performance across U.S. hospitals.

Since 2009, Quantros has compiled the CareChex ratings to provide an objective quality review of all hospitals and health systems in America, with ratings for Safety and overall Medical Excellence at the national, state, and regional level. The CareChex awards are based on a rigorous review of patient complications, readmissions, mortality, AHRQ patient safety indicators, and inpatient quality indicators.

“Thibodaux Regional continuously strives to provide high quality, exceptional care to our patients,” CEO Greg Stock said. “We are honored to receive this recognition which serves as a testament to our staff and physicians for their efforts to achieve excellence in cardiac care.”

Thibodaux Regional Health System is a nationally-recognized regional medical center that provides inpatient and outpatient care for the people of Lafourche and seven surrounding parishes. The Health System has been recognized as a 5-Star hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for providing the highest quality care and is also nationally recognized for its cost efficiency, innovation, safety and outstanding patient experience. Thibodaux Regional is a leader in providing highly specialized services that include Heart Surgery, Medical and Radiation Oncology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Sports Medicine, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, General, Laparoscopic, and Bariatric Surgery, Pulmonology, Rheumatology, Women’s Services, Sleep Disorders, Behavioral Health, Inpatient and Outpatient Physical Rehabilitation, and Wellness Services. For more information, visit www.thibodaux.com.

CareChex Awards by Quantros utilizes a peer-reviewed risk-adjustment methodology to more reliably measure rates of mortality, complications and readmissions — appropriately weighting and accounting for all of the risk factors relating to a patient’s principal and secondary diagnosis, as well as other patient characteristics that may increase the probability for adverse clinical outcomes. These rankings do not include any self-reported data. Quantros prides itself in providing the most comprehensive and objective calculation of hospital and system quality performance in the industry. Our vast datasets represent high statistical significance and do not include any self-reported or survey data. In turn, creating clearer performance differentiation across thirty-nine clinical categories of care in Medical Excellence and Patient Safety. For access to provider quality ratings, visit www.CareChex.com.