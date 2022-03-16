Career Magnet Center Hosts Parent Informational Night

The Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center will host a parent informational night on Tuesday, March 22 at 6 p.m. The informational meeting will discuss the courses and benefits offered by the Career Magnet Center and will provide answers to the following questions:

What type of industry courses are offered?

What is the Career Magnet Center?

Interested in college credits for free?

The information is geared towards the parents of students in the 10th and 11th grade, but is open to everyone. Refreshments will be served. The Magnet Center is located at 6419 Hwy 308, Lockport, LA.

For more information, please contact the Career Magnet Center at 985-532-6596 or email jpwalker@mylpsd.com .