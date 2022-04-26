Casa of Terrebonne hosts information session tonight

Casa of Terrebonne will host a one hour information session on Tuesday, April 26, discussing how to make an impact on your community and a child’s life. The information session is designed to answer questions and discuss what it takes to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate for foster care children in Terrebonne Parish.

Casa of Terrebonne’s mission is to provide trained community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children, and to promote community awareness about child abuse issues.

“We need passionate advocates to speak up for these children. Join us to learn how you can make an impact on a child’s life,” reads a statement from Casa of Terrebonne.

The information session will be held at the Casa of Terrebonne Office, located at 402 Canal Street, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information on the information session or to become a volunteer, contact Casa of Terrebonne at 985-876-0250.