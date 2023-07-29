CASA of Terrebonne Receives Generous $13,500 Donation from the Herman Joseph Courville Foundation

CASA of Terrebonne accepted a $13,500 donation from the Herman Joseph Courville Foundation from their 16th Annual CASA Crawfish Boil-Off. “The HJC Foundation did not let a downpour stop them from raising funds for our program! We also want to thank all the teams that stuck around and continued to boil crawfish despite getting soaked and everyone who still went out and bought crawfish once the weather cleared up, and all of those who participated in the raffles,” reads a statement from CASA of Terrebonne. “It takes a community to achieve our mission and we are honored to have the Courville Foundation’s continued support, come rain or shine.”

The Herman Joseph Courville Foundation was f ormed in 2015 to help fundraise for local organizations.