CASA of Terrebonne seeking local volunteers for summer pre-service training dates

CASA of Terrebonne has announced their second round of training start dates for 2024, and are seeking volunteers to change the lives of local children in need.

There are currently 187 children on the waiting list for a CASA Volunteer. The organization is currently advocating for 74.

“With a CASA Volunteer by their side, children in the child welfare system are more likely to find safe, permanent homes and succeed in school,” reads a statement from CASA of Terrebonne. “Our volunteers provide crucial support and advocacy every step of the way, ensuring that every child’s needs are met and their voice is heard.”