CASA of Terrebonne seeking local volunteers for summer pre-service training dates

TPSD 3rd grade teacher named finalist for prestigious national awardJune 4, 2024
CASA of Terrebonne has announced their second round of training start dates for 2024, and are seeking volunteers to change the lives of local children in need.
There are currently 187 children on the waiting list for a CASA Volunteer. The organization is currently advocating for 74.
“With a CASA Volunteer by their side, children in the child welfare system are more likely to find safe, permanent homes and succeed in school,” reads a statement from CASA of Terrebonne. “Our volunteers provide crucial support and advocacy every step of the way, ensuring that every child’s needs are met and their voice is heard.”
A new pre-service training begins on July 16, 2024. If the July dates do not work for your schedule, pre-service training will also begin on October 1, 2024. To apply to become a volunteer, please click here.
If you are interested in making a difference, call and schedule an appointment (985-876-0250) with CASA of Terrebonne’s Training Coordinator Sulma Reyes, or visit their website for more information.