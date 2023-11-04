CASA of Terrebonne to host an In-Person Information Session this Monday

The need for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is urgent! CASA of Terrebonne has announced they will be offering an In-Person Information Session on Monday, November 6, 2023 beginning at 5:00 p.m. for locals to learn how they can become a CASA volunteer and help change a child’s life. The information session will be held at 402 Canal Street in Houma.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are community members just like you who ensure each foster child’s needs remain a priority in an over-burdened child welfare system while working to find safe, permanent homes for these most vulnerable children. CASA Volunteers get to know the children, their caregivers, and the facts of the case. They take part in such processes as child and family visits, court hearings, and meetings about the children’s needs. Advocates make recommendations and explore all of the options for permanent homes. CASA of Terrebonne’s mission is to be, as stated on their website, “a voice for children in foster care by advocating independently and objectively in the courts for their best interest.” Read more about CASA of Terrebonne, and what they do, here.

“There are currently 184 children in need of a CASA volunteer in Terrebonne Parish. Every child deserves a caring advocate by their side,” reads a recent post on CASA of Terrebonne’s Facebook page. “Your commitment, your care, and your voice can shape the trajectory of a child’s life. Step up and become a CASA volunteer today.”

If you are interested in attending the one-hour information session to learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, please RSVP here, or call 985-876-0250.