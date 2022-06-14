CASA of Terrebonne to Host Pre-Service Info Session

Casa of Terrebonne will host a one hour Pre-Service Information Session on Tuesday, June 21, providing information on the organization to individuals who are interested in becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children in foster care in Terrebonne Parish.

CASA of Terrebonne shared the purpose of the information session, “Info sessions are the first step to becoming a CASA, and they are also helpful for learning more about our mission. Our one hour sessions are designated to answer your questions about what it takes to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate for a foster care child in Terrebonne Parish. We need passionate advocates to speak up for these children. Join us to learn how you can make an impact on a child’s life.”

Casa of Terrebonne’s mission is to provide trained community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children, and to promote community awareness about child abuse issues. The Pre-Service Information Session will be held at the Casa of Terrebonne Office, located at 402 Canal Street in Houma, from 11: 00 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information on the information session or to become a volunteer, contact Casa of Terrebonne at 985-876-0250 or visit CASA on Facebook.