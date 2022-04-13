CASA of Terrebonne volunteer named Volunteer of the Year

CASA of Terrebonne is proud to announce CASA volunteer, Sarah Ghere, was recognized as the Advocate of the Year by Louisiana CASA at Monday night’s Awards of Excellence ceremony.

Sarah has worked on two cases in the last few years. The first case was worked with a partner and ended in reunification. The second case was not so much a choice but a suggestion as a result of the previous CASA passing away from cancer. The staff knew that if anyone could continue the support that the teenagers needed, it would be Sarah and her husband. Although there was hesitation as a result of the age group, they both agreed.

CASA slowly saw a connection form although it took some time because these siblings had already been through two CASA volunteers. That did not stop the duo from showing up and bribing them with food. Dropping off food soon became a conversation and then those conversations became advice and support for their future and immediate needs.

Although this case started as a duo, the partnership became one when Sarah’s husband had to resign. Working on the case solo, Sarah questioned whether she was even making a difference. CASA knows that she did made a difference.

“Sarah has searched the streets when one ran away and has dealt with issues at the group home and with the juvenile justice system. She has run interference in their sibling conflicts and dealt with being disliked when one had to take anger management classes for the second time. She has attended sporting events and one’s high school graduation. She has been a support for them during their time in state’s custody and continues to keep in touch even though they have aged out of the system,” reads a statement from CASA.

CASA continued, “We at CASA want to thank Sarah for all of her hard work and dedication to the children she has advocated for. This award and recognition are well deserved and we are looking forward to what she will bring to her cases in the future.”