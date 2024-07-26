CASA of Terrebonne Welcomes Class #70

It’s an exciting time for CASA of Terrebonne as they welcome class number 70, the largest class since COVID!

The dedicated group has pledged to make a real difference and is halfway through its five-week training course. Anna Merlos, CASA

The Office Manager/Marketing Coordinator expressed her excitement about the large class due to the high demand: “Right now, we have close to 200 kids on our waiting list. So we’re serving 64 children right now with a waitlist of almost 200.”

She shared that the new class is eager to form partnerships and assist larger families. Typically, advocates assign one individual to look after one to three children. However, in the case of larger families with five or more children, the organization prefers to assign two advocates to share the responsibilities of visitations and ensure that the children receive proper advocacy.

CASA of Terrebonne always encourages people to step in and lend a hand. If you’re interested in becoming a Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), now is your chance! She mentioned that people may be concerned with time commitment. However, advocates have claimed they spend around two to three hours a month on the task. You can find more information at casaofterrebonne.org or schedule an appointment to speak with Merlos by calling 985-876-0250.

“It’s a great way to give back to our community and it takes the community to help our program run,” she shared. She said that becoming an advocate can be scary initially, but it takes a mind shift to realize it’s not so daunting. She stated that the children in foster care truly need support ands whether or not we choose to serve as advocates, simply providing a consistent adult presence in a child’s life can make a world of difference.