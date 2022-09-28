CASA to host information session

Learn how you can make an impact and positive difference in an abused and neglected child’s life at the CASA of Terrebonne Session tonight. The session is designed to answer questions about what it takes to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children in foster care in Terrebonne Parish. “A child in foster care is waiting for someone like you. CASA volunteers are ordinary people of all ages, from all walks of life, and of various ethnic, vocational, and educational backgrounds,” reads a statement from CASA of Terrebonne. The information session will take place tonight, September 28, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the CASA of Terrebonne Office located at 402 Canal Street, Houma.

The mission of CASA of Terrebonne, Inc. is to provide trained community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children and to promote community awareness about child abuse issues. The organization is seeking passionate advocates to speak up for children. Information sessions are the first step to becoming a CASA, and they are also helpful for learning more about the organization’s mission.