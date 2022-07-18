CASA welcomes newest class of advocate trainees

CASA of Terrebonne welcomed the newest class of advocate trainees who were sworn in on July 14 by Honorable Judge Jason Dagate. Class 62 completed the 30-hour training class and is eager to begin the process of getting to know their CASA (court-appointed special advocate) child and advocating for their best interest. This class included Christian Falcon, Brandy Pitre, Corree Eschete, Paige Gisclair and Nathan Aucoin. “Welcome to the CASA Family!” reads a statement from CASA of Terrebonne.

CASA of Terrebonne is an independent and objective presence in the courts to speak for the best interest of abused and neglected children. An upping opportunity to support CASA of Terrebonne includes their first Pairing for a Purpose Event. For more information about supporting CASA of Terrebonne, or becoming an advocate, call 985-876-0250.