Cases and hospitalizations make a slight increase today

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 176,681. That’s 685 more cases since yesterday.

 

The state is reporting 6 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,572 deaths.



 

The total of presumed recovered as of 10/12/20 is 161,792. That’s 3,919 new presumed recovered since 9/28/20. The state is reporting 200 probable deaths and 3,088 probable cases as of 10/14/2020.

 

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,846 cases, 4 more than yesterday. They are reporting 126 deaths, same as yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1-7 is 3.5%, down 18.6% from the week prior, which was 4.3%.

 

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,819 cases, 16 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 123 deaths, same as the weekend. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1-7 is 2.5%, down 16.7% from the week prior, which was 3.0%.



 

Statewide, there are 586 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 62 are on ventilators. That’s 33 more patients than yesterday and 2 fewer patients on vents.

 

The total of tests reported today is 2,613,369, which is 18,993 more tests than yesterday.

