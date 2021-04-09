Cassidy: $140 Million Grant awarded to Louisiana Department of Health to Combat Infectious Disease

Sewage construction to temporarily close road in Thibodaux
April 9, 2021
Saturday Terrebonne Recreation baseball, softballs games postponed due to weather
April 9, 2021

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is awarding $140,019,396 million in federal funding to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) to address emerging infectious disease threats.



“The best way to combat a pandemic is preventing it from happening,” said Dr. Cassidy. “COVID-19 demonstrates the need to increase research to reduce the threat of infectious diseases. This grant supports such research here in Louisiana to protects public health.”

The Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases Cooperative Agreement provides funding from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to protect the public health and safety of the American people by enhancing the capacity of public health agencies to effectively detect, respond, prevent and control known and emerging (or re-emerging) infectious diseases.


STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

April 9, 2021

Unemployment claims in Louisiana are 88.25% lower than last year, according to study

Read more