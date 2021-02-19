Cassidy Announces $1.3 Million Terrebonne Parish Drainage Project

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing $1,334,473.78 in federal funding to support a drainage project in Terrebonne Parish to prevent future flooding.

“South Louisiana experienced devastating floods in recent years. We must fortify our drainage infrastructure to prevent loss of life and property,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding protects Terrebonne Parish residents and businesses from future severe weather.”

St. Louis Canal Road currently obstructs an existing drainage collection system from allowing stormwater to flow into the reservoir and pump station at the downstream end of the system.

This project includes open ditch improvements and the installation of four new culverts that will help the system drain floodwaters quicker during severe storms. These renovations will allow the drainage system and reservoir to protect the surrounding area up to the 25-year storm event and lessen impacts from the 50-year storm event. Overall, regular flooding in the area will be greatly reduced as stormwater is relieved more rapidly.

The total project cost is $1,779,298.38 and is part of the Pre-Disaster Mitigation Program at FEMA. The agency has promised to pay 75 percent of the total project cost share.