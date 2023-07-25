Terrebonne Rec District 4 to receive $1 million for Hurricane Ida Relief

10 Colonels named to 2023 Preseason Football squad
July 25, 2023
UPDATE: Thibodaux Man Charged with Armed Robbery in May Carjacking
July 25, 2023

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced Terrebonne Parish will receive $1,011,746.79 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in relief for Hurricane Ida. The funding will be used for damages to the Terrebonne Parish Recreation District #4 as result of Hurricane Ida. This district is in the Dulac area.


“While Hurricane Ida recovery continues, South Louisiana has remained resilient,” said Dr. Cassidy. “From the baseball field to the tennis courts, this funding will help repair Terrebonne’s recreation facilities, allowing the community and families to play sports in full capacity again.”

“Hurricane Ida struck our state hard, and I’m grateful to see that this $1 million investment will go towards Louisianians’ recovery efforts in Terrebonne Parish,” said Sen. John Kennedy.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

July 24, 2023

Vehicle crash causes power outage for downtown Houma area

Read more