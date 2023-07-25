Terrebonne Rec District 4 to receive $1 million for Hurricane Ida Relief

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced Terrebonne Parish will receive $1,011,746.79 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in relief for Hurricane Ida. The funding will be used for damages to the Terrebonne Parish Recreation District #4 as result of Hurricane Ida. This district is in the Dulac area.

“While Hurricane Ida recovery continues, South Louisiana has remained resilient,” said Dr. Cassidy. “From the baseball field to the tennis courts, this funding will help repair Terrebonne’s recreation facilities, allowing the community and families to play sports in full capacity again.”

“Hurricane Ida struck our state hard, and I’m grateful to see that this $1 million investment will go towards Louisianians’ recovery efforts in Terrebonne Parish,” said Sen. John Kennedy.