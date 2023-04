U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that Louisiana will receive a total of $18,327,817.62 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in relief for Hurricanes Laura and Ida.

“Years later, our communities are still repairing damages from these hurricanes,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will aid in the rebuilding and bring back a sense of normal.”