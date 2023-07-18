$1 Million in Hurricane Ida Relief will be given to Lafourche School Board for old Chackbay Elementary School

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced Louisiana will receive $19,984,268.12 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in relief for Hurricane Ida.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) will receive $18,922,648.86 for emergency protective measures. The Lafourche Parish School Board will receive $1,061,619.26 for the preparation of the old Chackbay Elementary School as a temporary facility during the storm.

“Our communities are still recovering years after Hurricane Ida hit, but they remain optimistic and resilient,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will help continue recovery efforts and prepare for future storms.”

“Many Louisianians are still recovering from Hurricane Ida, and I am grateful that this $1 million will help provide a temporary facility at Chackbay Elementary for the community,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.).