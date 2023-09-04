Cassidy Announces $207.3 Million for Louisiana for Flood Mitigation from his Infrastructure Law

Grant Awarded Recipient Project Description $19,000,000.00 Jefferson Parish Entergy Grid Hardening of Power Distribution to Support Resiliency: The goal of this project is to harden power infrastructure to protect residents, essential businesses and emergency service providers from hurricane-force winds. The project will upgrade poles and wire to withstand 150-mph winds and lightning strikes. The project should decrease the risk of power outages to residents and critical facilities. $38,000,000.00 Houma, Louisiana Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice CenterSafe Room Construction Project: The project is a two-phased project to increase protection and determine operation and replacement of the existing facility with a new structure. Phase 1 involves engineering design, feasibility studies and coordination with community stakeholders to identify future mitigation activities. Phase 2 includes the construction of a new state-of-the-art correctional facility that meets or exceeds flood damage prevention regulations. It will also incorporate wind-resistant provisions. This facility will feature an on-site safe room and wind shelter where incarcerated individuals can shelter in place. $1,060,000.00 Acadia Parish Acadia Parish Elevation Project: This grant will provide federal funding to elevate flood-prone structures an additional two feet above the base flood elevation. $1,980,000.00 Ascension Parish This grant will provide federal funding to elevate 13 flood-prone structures and install green infrastructure modifications with a total of 43 repetitive loss and severe repetitive loss paid claims across the structures. $1,020,000.00 Ascension Parish This grant will provide federal funding to elevate five repetitive and severe repetitive loss structures. $287,610.00 Jefferson Davis Parish This grant will provide federal funding to acquire flood-prone property and convert it to greenspace for the community. $4,480,000.00 Lafayette Parish This grant will provide federal funding for residential mitigation programs to shape more resilient communities in South Louisiana and reduce the burden on the National Flood Insurance Program. The project aims to mitigate 18 properties through structural elevations and the acquisition and demolition of qualified properties. $223,712.00 St. Mary Parish This grant will provide federal funding to elevate one flood-prone property to prevent future losses. $408,975.00 Terrebonne Parish This grant will provide federal funding to elevate two repetitive loss structures. $1,420,000.00 Denham Springs, Louisiana This grant will provide federal funding to elevate eight flood-prone structures. $3,530,000.00 City of Mandeville This grant will provide federal funding to reduce flooding for structures prone to flooding. The mitigation project will elevate 16 structures. $3,680,000.00 City of Mandeville This grant will provide federal funding to elevate 16 structures prone to flooding. $330,021.00 City of Mandeville This grant will provide federal funding to elevate structures and mitigate flooding. $1,350,000.00 City of New Orleans This grant will provide federal funding to elevate seven structures providing increased protection against flooding. $6,890,000.00 City of New Orleans This grant will provide federal funding to address flood risk to severe repetitive loss properties. $5,480,000.00 City of New Orleans This grant will provide federal funding to address flood risk to severe repetitive loss properties. $1,910,000.00 City of New Orleans This grant will provide federal funding to elevate 18 structures to prevent future flooding. $10,650,000.00 City of New Orleans This grant will provide federal funding to elevate 53 structures to prevent future flooding. $1,180,000.00 City of New Orleans This grant will provide federal funding to elevate 16 structures to prevent future flooding. $2,680,000.00 City of New Orleans This grant will provide federal funding to elevate 18 structures to prevent future flooding. $873,251.00 City of New Orleans This grant will provide federal funding to elevate five structures in Orleans Parish that have received five loss claims. $793,357.00 City of New Orleans This grant will provide federal funding to elevate four structures to prevent future flooding. $379,552.00 City of New Orleans This grant will provide federal funding to elevate structures and mitigate flooding. $142,987.00 City of New Orleans This grant will provide federal funding to elevate structures and mitigate flooding. $4,760,000.00 Slidell, Louisiana This grant will provide federal funding to elevate 26 flood-prone structures. $2,530,000.00 Jefferson Parish This grant will provide federal funding to raise 13 flood-prone structures and install green infrastructure to detain stormwater. $3,220,000.00 Jefferson Parish This grant will provide federal funding to raise 19 flood-prone structures and install green infrastructure to detain stormwater. $7,400,000.00 Jefferson Parish This grant will provide federal funding to elevate and install green infrastructure for 47 flood-prone structures in its community. $3,060,000.00 Jefferson Parish This grant will provide federal funding to raise 16 flood-prone structures and install green infrastructure to detain stormwater. $2,520,000.00 Jefferson Parish This grant will provide federal funding to reconstruct 14 flood-prone structures to prevent future damage. $4,450,000.00 Jefferson Parish This grant will provide federal funding to elevate 23 severe repetitive loss and repetitive loss properties. $14,640,000.00 Baton Rouge, Louisiana Louisiana State University Lakes, McKinley Diversion and Corporation Canal Retrofit, Community Flood Mitigation Project: This grant will provide federal funding to improve the ecological health of Louisiana State University’s six lakes, improve water flows, and decrease flooding. $17,700,000.00 East Baton Rouge Parish This grant will provide federal funding to elevate 77 repetitive flood loss properties to two feet above the Base Flood Elevation. $2,270,000.00 Livingston Parish This grant will provide federal funding to acquire and elevate properties to mitigate the risk of future flooding. $3,070,000.00 Golden Meadow, Louisiana This grant will provide federal funding to solve the drainage problem that has adversely affected quality of life and travel due to flooding of both residences and local businesses. This Drainage Improvements Project is meant to solve the problem of localized flooding and extended periods of standing water. $3,060,000.00 Jefferson Parish This grant will provide federal funding to raise 16 flood-prone structures and install green infrastructure to detain stormwater. $692,629.00 Lafourche Parish This grant will provide federal funding to reduce flooding for structures prone to flooding with a new elevation project. $2,420,000.00 City of New Orleans This grant will provide federal funding to elevate 16 structures to prevent future loss from flooding due to severe weather. $3,640,000.00 Calcasieu Parish This grant will provide federal funding to reduce flooding for flood-prone structures through elevations and acquisitions. $795,593.00 Alexandria, Louisiana The Rapides Area Planning Commission will elevate properties to prevent future flooding. $2,410,000.00 St. Charles Parish This grant will provide federal funding to raise 14 flood-prone structures to prevent future damage and reduce National Flood Insurance Program paid claims. $1,340,000.00 St. Charles Parish This grant will provide federal funding to elevate nine flood-prone repetitive loss and severe repetitive properties from future damage. $9,850,000.00 St. John the Baptist Parish This grant will provide federal funding to raise flood-prone structures to prevent future flooding. $795,883.00 St. Martin Parish This grant will provide federal funding to mitigate the risk of flooding in the future. $2,020,000.00 St. Tammany Parish This grant will provide federal funding to raise six structures to prevent future flooding. $2,820,000.00 St. Tammany Parish This grant will provide federal funding to raise 16 structures to prevent future flooding. $1,500,000.00 Vermilion Parish This grant will provide federal funding to elevate six structures at a high risk of future flooding. $2,600,000.00 Tangipahoa Parish This grant will provide federal funding to elevate 14 severe repetitive loss and repetitive loss properties.