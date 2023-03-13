Cassidy Announces $25.5 Million for Louisiana Clean Water Infrastructure

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will grant Louisiana $25,506,000.00 from his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) for Louisiana’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) for fiscal year 2023 to improve water infrastructure. In total, Louisiana has received $189 million in IIJA funding for clean water, and more is expected over the next three years.

“Every Louisiana resident should have access to clean drinking water,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This announcement will fund improvements to water, waterwaste, and stormwater infrastructure which create better places for families to live and promote economic growth.”

Background

The CWSRF provides grants and forgivable loans to improve drinking water infrastructure, including replacing lead pipes, removing contaminants, and ensuring rural and underserved communities have clean drinking water. In fiscal year 2022, Louisiana received $101 million for drinking water infrastructure improvements. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provides additional funding each year through 2026, meaning Louisiana can expect to receive similar sums of funding for water infrastructure for the next three years.

In January, Cassidy wrote a letter to the editor highlighting enhanced funding for SRF programs in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve water systems across Louisiana in The Advocate. Learn more here.