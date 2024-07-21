$3.3 million in FEMA relief announced for the replacement of the Houma Fire Department Airbase Station

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. and John Kennedy recently announced Louisiana will receive $4,656,004.92 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Hurricane Ida relief. Terrebonne Parish will receive $3,340,194.23 for the replacement of the Houma Fire Department Airbase Station. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will receive $1,315,810.69 for hazardous debris and tree removal efforts.

“Hurricane Ida hit South Louisiana hard, but we have shown great resiliency in the aftermath,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will help rebuild our communities return them to wholeness.”

“Louisianians are still recovering from Hurricane Ida’s devastation. This $4.7 million will help cover costs for the replacement of the Houma Fire Department’s Airbase Station as well as debris removal efforts in our state,” said Kennedy.