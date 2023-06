U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will grant the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals a total of $44,014,146.58 in relief for Hurricane Ida. The federal funding is reimbursement for emergency measures taken in the wake of the storm.

“South Louisiana was hit hard by Ida, but our communities are strong,” said Dr. Cassidy.“This grant will help ensure our first responders are prepared for the next storm.”