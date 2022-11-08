U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced the Louisiana Department of Health will receive $7,500,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in Ryan White Title II Formula grants to provide medical care, treatment, and support services for people living with HIV/AIDS.

The Ryan White Program provides a comprehensive system of HIV primary medical care, essential support services, and medications to improve health outcomes and reduce HIV transmission among hard-to-reach populations.

“As a doctor who has treated uninsured HIV patients, I have seen the pain this disease has on families,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding expands access to treatment and works to reduce HIV infection in our state.”

In 2019, Louisiana ranked 4th in the nation for HIV case rates (19.0 per 100,000 population) and 12th in the estimated number of HIV cases.