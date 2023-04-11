Cassidy Announces $8.3 Million for Louisiana Water Infrastructure

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will grant Louisiana $8,329,000 to improve wastewater and stormwater systems from his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). In total, Louisiana has received a total of $197 million in IIJA funding for clean water infrastructure, with more expected over the next three years.

“Improved water, sewer and drainage will revitalize communities and create better places for families to live,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding provides opportunities to improve wastewater and stormwater systems.”

Background

The Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) provides grants and forgivable loans to improve drinking water infrastructure, including replacing lead pipes, removing contaminants, and ensuring rural and underserved communities have clean drinking water. In fiscal year 2022, Louisiana received $101 million for drinking water infrastructure improvements. IIJA provides additional funding each year through 2026, meaning Louisiana can expect to receive similar sums of funding for water infrastructure for the next three years.

In January, Cassidy wrote a letter to the editor highlighting enhanced funding for SRF programs in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve water systems across Louisiana in The Advocate. Learn more here.