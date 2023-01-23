Cassidy Announces $8.8 Million in Hurricane Laura, Ida Relief

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced Louisiana will receive $8,842,390.97 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in relief for Hurricanes Laura and Ida.
“South Louisiana has been battered by multiple natural disasters, but our families remain strong,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will help our coastal communities continue to recover.”
|Grant Awarded
|Recipient
|Project Description
|$1,416,284.02
|Office of Risk Management
|This grant will provide federal funding for repairs as a result of Hurricane Laura.
|$3,488,569.98
|City of Lake Charles
|This grant will provide federal funding for building replacement as a result of Hurricane Laura.
|$1,440,000.00
|Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
|This grant will provide federal funding for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Ida.
|$2,497,536.97
|Terrebonne Parish School Board
|This grant will provide federal funding for management costs as a result of Hurricane Ida.