Cassidy Announces $9.7 Million in Infrastructure Funding for New Terrebonne Parish Pump Station

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will receive $9,670,659.00 for a new pump station in the Chacahoula-Gibson Basin at Bayou Black. The project will reduce the risk of flooding to single-family homes and commercial buildings in the Chacahoula-Gibson Basin.

“A new pump station in Terrebonne is the difference between saving a family’s home and devastation,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding is a great step in ensuring Terrebonne remains resilient.”

The new pump station will allow the parish to control water levels during seasonal high tides. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing the funding, covering 75 percent of the total project cost.