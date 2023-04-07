Cassidy Announces Grant to Strengthen Natural Gas Pipelines in Louisiana

Yesterday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) joined local officials and representatives of the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) in Donaldsonville to announce that six municipalities and a gas utility district in Louisiana will receive nearly $27.4 million to modernize aging natural gas pipelines in those communities. The money comes from Cassidy’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes $1 billion over five years in a Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization grant program.

“Families need an affordable way to heat their homes, without having to worry about their safety or health,” said Dr. Cassidy.“ By rehabilitating old pipelines, we are creating jobs, supporting Louisiana energy, and lowering the cost to heat your home. It’s a win for our state.”

Specifically, the grant program will reduce safety risk and lower methane emissions from the highest risk, legacy natural gas distribution pipes, with a focus on underserved communities. It will create hundreds of good-paying jobs. The program is for municipality- and community-owned pipelines.

The funding will be directed to improve pipelines in Alexandria, Carencro, Donaldsonville, Montpelier, Morgan City, Woodworth, and Gas Utility District #2 in East Feliciana Parish. Mayors from four of those cities were present for the announcement, including Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan.

“This money will ensure Donaldsonville has access to natural gas, without worrying about chemical leaks or accidents,” said Mayor Sullivan. “We know Senator Cassidy pushed to rehab pipelines like ours in Washington. We’re grateful for his support and attention to our community.”

Mr. Tristan Brown, Deputy Administrator of PHMSA, was also present.

“Investments in pipeline safety are investments in community safety, plain and simple, and we appreciate Senator Cassidy and Representative Carter’s support for this first-of-its-kind program to help communities that need it most in Louisiana,” said Mr. Brown. “This funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will finally give communities the resources they need to repair or replace higher risk legacy gas pipes – improving safety, protecting the environment, and creating jobs.”